Missing Georgia teen, 15, disappeared overnight

Thursday, March 19, 2020

GAINESVILLE, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Authorities in Georgia are looking for a missing girl, Alicia Danielson, 15.

Danielson ran away from home and was last seen at approximately 11:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 18, at a friend's house in the 6000 block of River Hill Drive in Flowery Branch.

Alicia is blonde with brown eyes. She is approximately 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs about 130 pounds.

Anyone with information about Danielson should contact Investigator Ayers (770) 533-7187

