Friday, Nov. 8, 2019

ATLANTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Missing Clark University Student Alexis Crawford has been found dead, several reports say.

According to CBS46 in Atlanta, Crawford's body was found at Exchange Park in Decatur near I-285 and Columbia Drive on November 8. The roommate and her boyfriend allegedly confessed to playing a role in the senior's disappearance.

More on this story as it develops.

Copyright 2019 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.