Missing: 53 year old woman missing since Wednesday

Thursday, March 19, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Richmond County Sheriff's Office needs help to find a missing woman, Stephanie Marques Talley, 53.

Talley is 53-years-old, 5'1" with black hair and brown eyes.

Talley was last seen at 2032 Herbert Lane on Wednesday, March 18th around 7:00 a.m. when her husband left the residence to go to work. It is unknown what Stephanie Talley was wearing when she left the residence and her vehicle was left at her residence.

If you have any information please contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 821-1020 or (706) 821-1080.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.