Missing 14-year-old girl in South Carolina

Friday, Nov. 15, 2019

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office say deputies are searching for a missing 14-year-old girl who ran away.

Authorities are looking for Laney Grace Switzer who was last seen leaving Fort Dorchester High School on foot on Wednesday at 4 p.m.

According to DCSO officials, Switzer was with Kaleb Quick at the time who is also reported as a runaway with North Charleston police.

She’s described as a white female, with brown hair and eyes, 5′4″, and 110 pounds.

“Lanie was last seen wearing a black hoodie shirt, black pants and black high-top converse sneakers,” the sheriff’s office said."Lanie has a septum piercing to her nose."

If you have seen Lanie Switzer or have any information on her whereabouts you are urged to call the Dorchester County Communications Center at (843) 873-5111.

