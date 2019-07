Wednesday, July 24, 2019

Frustrated your soaps didn't air Wednesday due to live coverage of congressional hearings?

CBS preempted Wednesday's episodes, and they will not be rescheduled.

However, you can always go to CBS.com to watch full episodes of any CBS show that has already aired, including The Young and the Restless and The Bold and the Beautiful.

To watch Wednesday's episode of The Young and the Restless, CLICK HERE.

To watch Wednesday's episode of The Bold and the Beautiful, CLICK HERE.