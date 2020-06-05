Miss Georgia competition will be delayed by at least a year

Friday, June 5, 2020

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) -- A new Miss Georgia will not be crowned in Columbus in 2020.

The Miss Georgia Scholarship Organization has announced that the competition originally scheduled for June 2020 and then postponed for July 2020, is now being postponed until June 2021.

The 2020 Miss America Competition has also been rescheduled for the end of 2021.

“Having just celebrated the 75th anniversary of this great Georgia institution, we know that Miss Georgia is a treasured tradition. However, for the safety, health, and welfare of the Miss Georgia participants, volunteers, organizers, and fans, the Miss Georgia Scholarship Competition Board of Directors has unanimously voted in favor of postponing the Miss Georgia Competition," said executive director Trina Pruitt.

The competition is held annually at the RiverCenter for the Performing Arts in Columbus.

“While we know everyone is disappointed, as an organization committed to providing young women with professional development experiences, we are confident that everyone affected will get through it with resiliency, patience, and a better understanding of sacrifices for the greater good," said Pruitt.

Miss Georgia 2019 Victoria Hill will conclude her year of service on June 15, 2020 and attend the Eastman School of Music in New York. She earned a total of $58,700 in scholarships as Miss Georgia and the first-runner up to Miss America.

The duties of Miss Georgia through the 2021 competition will be filled by current local titleholder as needed.

