Millions in Ga. state funds to boost digital learning in Augusta area

Tuesday, April 28, 2020

ATLANTA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Several schools in the CSRA will get funds as the Georgia Department of Education awards digital learning grants totaling $21.6 million to 55 school districts.

The grants are intended to help districts shore up their digital and distance learning infrastructure in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Districts’ plans for the funds include purchasing digital devices (laptops, Chromebooks, or tablet computers) for students and teachers, providing training for teachers on distance learning, purchasing distance learning software, and installing mobile hotspots on buses or providing wireless hotspots to students.

Districts can use their digital learning funds from now through Sept. 30, 2021.

In Richmond County, a $2.6 million grant has been written to provide technology to infuse learning with computers and handheld digital devices for the expansion of course offerings, experiences, and learning materials in support of learning seven days a week.

These schools will benefit:

• Academy of Richmond County High School

• Barton Chapel Elementary School

• Butler High School

• Copeland Elementary School

• Diamond Lakes Elementary School

• Glenn Hills Elementary School

• Glenn Hills High School

• Glenn Hills Middle School

• Goshen Elementary School

• Hephzibah High School

• Hephzibah Middle School

• Josey High School

• Laney High School

• Murphy Middle School

• Pine Hill Middle School

• Terrace Manor Elementary School

• Tobacco Road Elementary School

• W.S. Hornsby Elementary School

• W.S. Hornsby Middle School

• Wilkinson Gardens Elementary School

Also, at SAIL Charter School, a $113,489 grant will purchase Chromebooks and software to enhance digital learning and extend the instructional day.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.