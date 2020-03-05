Middle school students gather in Augusta for mock UN discussion over virus outbreaks

Thursday, March 5, 2020

News 12 This Morning

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- We've seen movies about the "zombie apocalypse", but middle school students took on the challenge of trying to prevent it​ this week. They took the fight to the Georgia Cyber Center through a mock United Nations program.

When it comes to a global crisis, leave it to these middle schoolers to figure it out.

"The point of this is trying to give some kids some experience with how the United Nations functions."

140 middle school students from as far away as Atlanta are trying to prevent the spread of a virus that turns victims into zombies.

They're calling it the ZED virus. Think World War Z, same kind of concept. You have a zombie virus that starts out in some of the less developed countries in Africa, spreads across borders," said AU senior Josh Rutland, who helped with the experience.

"The scariest part about it is the aftermath of the death after 6 days the corpse will reanimate."

Everything from negotiations to ransomware and cyber attacks were happening during the mock experience. Students representing each country had to solve the problem and stop the outbreak.

"The treaties that we're coming up with allow the general council to put their ideas into action and get the funds to put those into action," explained AR Johnson Middle School student Kaitlyn Bartlett.

Ironically, Augusta University came up with this idea before the coronavirus outbreak, so many of the students already knew about how to handle pandemics

"I think it's helped the students to see all these things happening in the news to gain some general knowledge of how the world is handling pandemics."

The experiment came with perfect timing.

"That's given us a very good idea, a first hand idea of what its like to have this pandemic suddenly spread."

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

