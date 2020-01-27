Microplastics might be small, but they can be damaging to the environment

Monday, January 27, 2019

AUGUSTA (WRDW/WAGT) -- We all know that tossing plastic bottles and any trash into our waterways can have terrible effects for the environment. But it's not always the large pieces of trash that cause the biggest issues.

Something like glitter, which is considered a microplastic, can have large impacts on the environment. A microplastic is the small particles of plastic materials like water bottles and styrofoam that have slowly fallen apart. This usually takes time, but when something like glitter is introduced to a water source the effects are immediate.

"[Glitter is] a perfect example of a microplastic," Tonya Bonitatibus, executive director of the Savannah Riverkeepers, said. "That is the small filaments of plastic that do not degrade. They end up just kind of continuing through the system."

Glitter is so small, it even passes through water treatment centers and flows into our waterways unchecked. This is something that the Savannah Riverkeepers have noticed in recent testing.

"Unfortunately, there was not a sample taken that didn't contain microplastics," Bonitabus said. "I think by any of the keepers along the coast at all."

And it's not just glitter that causes issues.

"Things like your most comfortable fleece and everything from that to your shoes," Bonitatibus said.

"Filter feeders are often sucking this material into their stomachs, which means it then starts moving up the food chain," Bonitabus said. "If the bug gets some of the plastics in it and then the fish eats 30 of those bugs that means they've got an even greater quantity."

So if you eat fish, you also might be eating small amounts of plastics.

Something that you can do to help, watch which products you buy and try to buy ones with biodegradable glitter or plastics. When cleaning up a project us a wet paper towel and throw it in the trash, never wash glitter down the drain.

