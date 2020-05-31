Michigan sheriff joins protesters during march over George Floyd's death

Hundreds of people expressed their frustration during a peaceful protest in Flint Township on Saturday.

Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson joined protesters on Saturday, May 30, and walked side by side with the large crowd. (Source: WJRT)

The protesters carried signs and chanted as they made their way by foot and in cars along Miller Road in the heart of the Flint Township business district.

They marched to Police Headquarters, where they demonstrated briefly. While there, police and protesters talked and bumped fists.

Then in a show of solidarity, Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson joined the crowd and walked side by side with them.

The peaceful protest lasted several hours.

It was just one of many taking place across the country, where people are expressing their outrage over the death of George Floyd.

The Minnesota man died while in police custody. A former police officer has been charged in his death, after video showed him with his knee in Floyd's neck, as he told officers he was struggling to breathe.

Three other officers who were on scene were fired, but have yet to be charged.

