Miami goes 7 weeks without a murder for first time since 1957

For the first time since 1957, the city of Miami went at least seven weeks without a single murder. However, murders in the surrounding county have increased slightly this year.

According to data from the Miami Police Department, the city did not report a homicide from Feb. 17 to April 12, its longest streak in 63 years. (Source: CNN)

The Miami Police Department released the statistics. The city did not report a homicide from Feb. 17 to April 12, its longest streak in 63 years.

While stay-at-home orders due to the coronavirus pandemic have played a role, Police Chief Jorge Colina says the trend started in mid-February before social distancing was put in place.

“Why? Honestly, I don’t know. I’m just grateful it continues to go down the way it has,” said Colina in a Miami Herald interview from home, where he is recovering from COVID-19.

Miami police say other crimes, including thefts and assaults, have also decreased in the area. Deputy Police Chief Ron Papier told the Miami Herald it wasn’t clear if there were fewer crimes, fewer reports or both.

However, data shows the number of homicides in all of Miami-Dade County has increased slightly over last year. So far, the total number of murders is 74, up from 70 in 2019, according to the Miami Herald. Unincorporated Miami-Dade showed one of the largest spikes in homicides at 19%.

