Miami Beach cop pranks fellow officer and you should hear his scream

A Miami Beach police officer recently put a good scare into his partner. All it took was a fake snake.

A video posted to the department’s Facebook page shows one officer sitting in his vehicle while another officer walks up to the driver’s side and tosses in the scaly accomplice.

The officer lets out a blood-curdling scream and then bursts into laughter.

“You’d scream too, right?” the Miami Beach PD Facebook page says. “Leave it to your partner to keep you on your toes.”

The post has thousands of views across social media.

