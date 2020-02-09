Memorial service scheduled for Eddie Cruey

Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020

AUGUSTA, Ga (WRDW/WAGT) -- A public memorial service for 55-year-old Eddie Cruey has been scheduled for Saturday Feb. 15, 2020.

Cruey had been missing since November. Investigators found human remains buried outside Cruey's home on Feb. 1, and charged his wife, Sandra Dales, with murder.

The memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. at Assembly at Augusta on Wheeler Road. A visitation with family and friends will follow the service.

Cruey's family is inviting people to share photos or memories at the service. If you are interested, they ask you please email EddieCrueyMemorial@gmail.com by midnight on Tuesday, Feb. 11.

Copyright 2019 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved

