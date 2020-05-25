Memorial Day continues without doubt as communities pay tribute in new ways

Monday, May 25, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA. (WRDW/WAGT) -- The coronavirus has transformed the way that we honor our local heroes today, but it hasn't stopped people from paying tribute, just in a different way.

Today's Memorial Day was different than years past. There were no crowds of people, waving flags. No parades through the streets. And no bands playing music. Just one or two people walking up at a time to pay tribute.

"I know there's no ceremony today, but I just wanted to honor my soldiers today and the rest of everyone on this wall who made that sacrifice," Sgt. Major Charles Calkins, a Vietnam War veteran, said.

Calkins walked up to the memorial and thanked his soldiers -- a simple, but enormous tribute for the Vietnam veteran.

"This virus has really turned things around for all us veterans," Sgt. Major Calkins, said.

It was the same sentiment in North Augusta at the American Legion Post. While the ceremony was scaled down significantly, most were happy to just be there to pay respect and honor the fallen.

"Concerned for our older veterans here today, a lot of them showed up, stayed in cars, had windows down, wanted to be socially distanced," Michael Stauss, National Executive Committeeman for American Legion, said.

And it didn't stop there. While local and state leaders had to cancel the downtown Augusta ceremonies, it didn't stop them from doing a virtual one.

"Even though we've got the pandemic going on, we want everyone in our community to know," Jamess Brady, Georgia Department Commander of Military Order of the World Wars, said. "We still remember the huge sacrifices that were made for our freedom."

Every Memorial Day, Americans are asked to pause life and reflect. This year, that's exactly what people are doing, without the parades and events.

"I think it is resonating more this year because of the new conditions, you know for me, it makes me happy to know people are seriously thinking about what has gone into making our country what it is and the freedom that we have," Brady said.

And on a day where we're honoring those fallen soldiers, we're also thinking of those lives lost during the coronavirus. There have now been more U.S. deaths from the coronavirus then in the Korean War and Vietnam War.

