Virtually and otherwise, CSRA residents mark Memorial Day

Monday, May 25, 2020

The coronavirus has made big events a challenge.

Mainstay gatherings have taken a big hit. But over the weekend, Fort Gordon went forward with a virtual Memorial Day observance ceremony.

The Military Order Of the World Wars organization hosted the event.

City and state leaders also coming together with a reminder of why they say Memorial Day is so important.

Augusta Mayor Hardie Davis says the focus should be on what veterans gave and what they left behind.

“During these challenging times, it is now more important than ever to remember that valor and to honor their legacies,” he said. “On behalf of the city of Augusta, I offer my deepest condolences and great sympathy to all who have lost a loved one. May your families, friends and loved ones pause to honor them on this day. We are Augusta strong.”

Another Memorial Day ceremony is happening today in North Augusta.

It will be at the parking lot of the American Legion post on Spring Grove Avenue. The event will start at noon.

The public is invited. Officials ask that you stay in your cars and roll down the windows.

With social distancing guidelines in place due to the coronavirus, fewer people are expected to travel for Memorial Day.

And for the first time in 20 years, AAA has not issued a Memorial Day travel forecast.

With social distancing guidelines being encouraged, this holiday's travel volume is likely to set a record low.

AAA says its online booking has still increased.

The organization says it’s a sign that Americans' confidence of beating the virus is improving.

