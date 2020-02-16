Meeting held in Aiken County to address violence in the community

Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020

News 12 at 11 O'Clock

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- It's a memory that Dominique Holmes says sticks with her forever.

"I lost my brother years ago due to gun violence," said Holmes.

It's vicious cycle that she wants to put an end throughout our area.

"He was sleep in his bed, and someone shot up my sister's house."

Deputies, teachers, and people from the community came together today to address violence in our area.

"When neighbors are looking out for one another and everybody knows it, then there is no nonsense going on in your area," said Aiken County Sheriff Eric Abdullah.

He says it's all about helping kids make the right choices, and keeping them away from gangs.

It's an effort to bring everyone in the community to come together, and bridge the gap between the community and police officers.

"County line to county line we care about whats going on," said Abdullah.

"ll make sure that you all have my card before we leave here."

He says it all starts with caring, and showing up in numbers to make a difference.

Something officials say they hope to see in the future.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.