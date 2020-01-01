Meet the first babies born in Augusta in 2020!

Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020

News 12 at 6 O'Clock

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Some lucky families across Augusta brought in the new year with a new baby. The Godwin Family is one of those families ringing in 2020 with a bang.

Jack Godwin was the first new year's gift in Augusta, born at 3:10 a.m. at Doctors Hospital.

"It was like 11 last night, and I was wondering if we could hold out another couple hours. We did. So, he came out 3:10 in the morning," said parents Tricia and Jeff Godwin.

Tricia and Jeff thought he would be a Christmas gift, but baby Jack had his own resolution.

"We'll just be able to tell him that he's extra special. He's an extra special baby," Tricia said.

His sisters always wanted a baby brother, and he's his dad's first child.

"It's really overwhelming," Jeff said. "I'm sure once a few days go by, and I can sit down and process all this I'll know what I was feeling really."

But just a few hours after Jack came baby Christopher, Augusta University Medical welcomed its first baby of the new year.

"When the ball dropped I was already here, then they sent me home. When I came back, I had him at 6:23 AM," said Crystal Jones.

His mom, Crystal Jones, says being born on New Year's Day is becoming a family tradition.

"I didn't know until my cousin told me today that her mom was born on New Years," Jones said.

But Christopher gets the special honor in a new decade.

"It means everything to me. It's a blessing. I'm blessed," she said.

These two blessings are probably the best ways you could ever start a new year.

Since baby Jack Godwin came into the world early this morning, Doctors Hospital has delivered four babies. They expect at least five more before the end of New Years Day.

