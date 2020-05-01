Meet the first S.C. woman saved by pioneering treatment for COVID-19

Friday, May 1, 2020

Lisa Hardin, 56, is the first person in South Carolina to undergo a new treatment – and it’s all thanks to the donation of another COVID-19 survivor.

She has fully recovered now, but just a few weeks ago, she was really sick. Doctors at Prisma Health were about to put her on a ventilator.

Before they did, they asked if she'd be willing to receive a plasma transfusion from someone who had recovered from the virus.

MORE | Plasma donations from recovered COVID-19 patients needed

“I knew that there was a fight going on. This fight – I had warriors for me on board this time. It wasn't me trying to fight by myself,” she said.

She says she is starting to recover to the point where she is getting her life back.

Doctors say even though it’s new, this might be one of the most promising treatments around.

Hardin plans to pay it forward and will donate some of her own plasma as soon as she can.

Jason Hasty is one local plasma donor.

You may remember him: He was one of the first confirmed cases of coronavirus in the CSRA.

He's fully recovered now ... and trying to give back.

He's donating his plasma to help other coronavirus patients. If you've tested positive and recovered, you can donate too:

• The Red Cross is asking anyone who may be eligible to go ahead and register here.

• There is also a waiting list at the Shepeard Community Blood Center. You can find that information here.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.