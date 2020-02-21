Medical students tune out stress with acapella group of peers

Friday, Feb. 21, 2020

News 12 This Morning

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- It's not all studying for some medical students at the Medical College of Georgia. A group of about 20 students is practicing something other than medicine.

They're anything but typical, the "SeraTONEins" hit all the right notes while decked out in white jackets.

"It gives me something to do other than studying for once laughs."

The sound of four-part harmonies rings through the halls at the education commons at the heart of Augusta's Medical District.

"Music has just always been important growing up. I did so much through high school, I was a big band nerd, and then even in college it backed off a little bit just because of studying," said Dylan Scott, the president of the SeraTONEins.

First- and second-year Medical College of Georgia students make up the acapella group. The songs on their list come and go, but one never changes - 'Hallelujah'. That one has been taught to the group since it started.

The group recently started to get a lot of attention online, thanks to a certain video. In it, they're singing in an office cubicle, and that video alone has gotten more than 42,000 views and more than 700 shares.

They're quickly becoming a sensation.

"It became kind of this running thing in our group to check how many views are we at, It suddenly hit 20 and 30. So it's unbelievable that people are really responding to it," said the musical director of the SeraTONEins, Tyler Beauchamp.

It's something they didn't expect, but it shows what the power of music can do.

"At the very least with all of this watching the views kind of rise, talking about it, having people approach us, it's something that we've been really proud of. It's something that's brought us closer together as a group."

The group has an upcoming concert at MCG's Got Talent. That's on March 6th at the Maxwell Theatre at 6:00 p.m.​

