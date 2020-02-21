Medical concerns for inmates at Webster Detention

Friday, Feburary 21, 2020

(News 12 at 6 o'clock/NBC 26 at 7)

Picture: MGN

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT)-- Breathing problems, extensive surgery, even death are the allegations against Webster Detention Center. Inmates and families who claim medical care is either delayed or ignored. But we found, the inmate population can also serve as an indicator to the quality of inmate care.

The concerns of don't just come from inmates and their families, even former staff have shared their stories.

"It's been my experience shortness of breath, chest pains--which are emergency situations--are often dismissed or delayed being checked on." Even claiming, "I was very specifically told by my supervisors to not treat him."

The medical company in charge says they don't respond to to unsubstantiated claims like these but adds, every inmates gets care whenever needed.

Webster has 1000 inmates and our I-Team found overcrowding was an issue there. So much so,the county voted to relocate some to Richmond County Correctional Institution back in December.

If we break down the numbers, here's what the jail demographic consists of 589 non violent offenders and 411 violent offenders.

Violent includes things like assaults, gang charges or murders while non-violent includes drugs, theft, or even traffic misdemeanors.

The numbers tell a story of who is in jail, but reform advocates are calling government officials to re-examine why then reconsider incarceration.

For instance, in the non-violent population of Webster, we found inmates with charges that could stem from mental illness or addiction.

So, current jail reform studies are proposals that aim to minimize the jail population by changing who sees jail time in the first place.

In simple terms, mandate an addict to addiction treatment programs. Or, if a person's crime is found to be linked to a mental illness-- mandate a county or state health program. And, for those who come from communities where their more susceptible to life of a crime, catch them while they're young by requiring more local county diversion programs in their communities.

It's a tall order-- but it's one advocates are lobbying for: more legally required treatment programs.

In the end, it could drop the amount of people in jail and reduce the amount of medical care needed there.

