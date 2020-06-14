Medical Director at JMS Burn Center dies, "His loss will be felt across the burn world and beyond"

Sunday, June 14, 2020

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- News 12 has learned that the Medical Director of the Joseph M. Still Burn Center at Doctors Hospital has died.

The Burn and Reconstructive Centers of America confirms that Dr. Robert F. Mullins has passed away Sunday.

According to Doctors Hospital's website, Dr. Robert F. Mullins was a Specialist in Burn, Wound Care and General Surgery and a practicing physician on staff at Doctor's Hospital. Dr. Mullins worked to treat the special needs of pediatric and general burn care patients at the Joseph M. Still Burn Center.

His bio says, "he completed his medical school training at the Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine. He completed his internship and residency at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center. As a Burn and Wound Care Specialist and General Surgeon, Dr. Mullins treated and performed the following conditions and procedures: burn injuries, pediatric burn injuries, dressing or debridement of wounds, infections or burns, tissue transfer, wound infection, Crohn's Disease, Neuroendocrine tumors, second-degree burns, varicose veins and ventral hernia. Dr. Mullins is board-certified in General Surgery."

Dr. Mullins is most known as a driving force in the growth of the JMS Burn Center, one of the best burn centers in the country.

In 2010, the burn center earned the title of the largest burn center in the United States with 72 beds with 36 ICU beds.

In 2019, Dr. Mullins and Doctors Hospital staff unveiled another $75 million expansion including more than 102,000-square-feet (9,476 sq. meters) of new and renovated space housing an additional 48 beds and four new operating rooms for burn patients.

The Burn and Reconstructive Centers of America released a statement that reads:

On behalf of the Burn and Reconstructive Centers of America family:

It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of Robert Fredrick Mullins on Sunday, June 14, 2020.

Dr. Fred Mullins faithfully served as the Medical Director of the JMS Burn Center at Doctors Hospital and President/CEO of Burn and Reconstructive Centers of America.

In his more than 30 years of caring for thousands of patients, Dr. Mullins helped transform burn care across the nation and the globe. A native Augustan, Dr. Mullins practiced under the leadership of the founder of the burn center, Dr. Joseph M. Still. Dr. Mullins became the Medical Director of the burn center in 2003 and led the center’s transformation into a national presence with 15 locations in eight states.

Dr. Mullins was a member of the Georgia Trauma Commission, a founding board member of the Georgia Trauma Foundation, chairman of the JMS Research Foundation, and was active with the BRCA Foundation and the Burn Foundation of America. In addition, he was a member of other various professional boards and organizations.

Dr. Mullins was immensely dedicated to his family. His loss will be felt across the burn world and beyond. His commitment to his patients, his craft and his staff was unparalleled, and he will be greatly missed.

Doctors Hospital CEO Doug Welch also released a statement:

We are at a loss for words as we mourn the loss of this extraordinary man.

Our hearts are broken for his family, for us – his extended family, and for the thousands of patients he would have helped had he lived longer. Our hearts are grateful, though, for the immeasurable impact Dr. Mullins had on our hospital, our community, and his patients.

From saving and improving thousands of lives, to leading our world class Burn Center, to launching the Burn and Reconstructive Centers of America – the nation’s largest burn network, to giving back to his community in countless ways; Dr. Fred Mullins was extraordinary.

What started in Augusta, his home, spread to hospitals across the country. In big cities and small towns, because of Dr. Mullins, burn patients received the quality burn care they deserved. In his time on earth, he found a way to change more lives in more places.

At Doctors Hospital, because of Dr. Mullins’ leadership and passion, we have grown to become the largest Burn Center in the country. The construction on our new Burn Tower would not have been possible without him.

Your viewers/readers probably remember the giant smile he had on his face, every year during “Shop with a Doc.” That’s when the JMS Burn Center would treat our pediatric burn patients to a shopping spree. A night when sick kids could just be kids.

Please keep his family in your thoughts and prayers.

Also, please hug your loved ones a little tighter today.

