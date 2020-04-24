MedNow will provide testing for asymptomatic patients of COVID-19

Friday, April 24, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA. (WRDWA/WAGT) -- Starting Monday, April 27, MedNow Urgent Care will provide COVID-19 testing for asymptomatic patients at four of their local offices (Evans, Grovetown, South Augusta and West Augusta on Washington Road).

These are people who have shown no symptoms but would like to get tested before returning to work or spending time with family. MedNow asks that patients check in online at MedNowUrgentCare.net so you can reserve your spot and wait from home or in the comfort of your vehicle until it's time for your appointment.

Upon arrival, asymptomatic patients will wait in their vehicles until their appointment. There will be no need for them to enter the waiting room. Once it's time to start the appointment, the patient will be taken to a separate, specially designed area to conduct the testing. This helps ensure patients will not cross paths with anyone else during the visit.

Employers can have MedNow come out to their job sites to have all employees screened before everyone comes back to work. Contact any of our MedNow office locations to get more details.

If you are running a fever, coughing or having any symptoms of COVID-19, please use the COVID-19 screening tool on MedNowUrgentCare.net and visit one of our drive-thru testing centers. Use the screening telehealth tool on our website to preregister for drive-thru testing, located at the Grovetown Exhibition Center.

According to the release, beginning Monday the 27th, testing will be available 7 days a week, this includes our extended hours as well as evenings and weekends. MedNow Urgent Care has been open 7 days a week in Columbia County since 2009, and we understand that illnesses and injuries don't just strike during business hours.

