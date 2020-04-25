MedNow Urgent Care offers testing for people who aren't showing signs of the virus

Saturday, April 25, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA. (WRDW/WAGT) As businesses across Georgia and right here at home face the decision of whether to open or stay closed,

a new type of test could help provide some certainty.

Med now announced they're now offering COVID-19 testing for asymptomatic patients, which includes people who want to get themselves tested before they get back to work.

Hundreds of tests will be available for both businesses and individuals starting Monday, but the process may look a little different depending whether or not you are showing symptoms for the virus.

As Georgia begins to reopen, some people are choosing to stay at home.

For some people the unknown isn't worth the risk.

With testing ramping up and results coming quicker, MedNow Urgent Care decided to expand their testing to include asymptomatic patients.

That means anyone could get tested for COVID-19 even if they don't have symptoms.

"We have been contacted by businesses who are interested and about to open," said Dr. Mark Newton, the CEO of MedNow Urgent Care.

He says it provides employers a safety barrier before they open back up.

"They are about to bring maybe 100 percent of their employees back from being at home, and ask them to come to the same job site together," said Dr. Newton.

They're offering mobile testing for businesses, and MedNow can screen employees before they return to work.

"If they answered yes to the symptoms they will be directed to the Columbia County Exhibition Center.

This is not just for businesses, it's for anyone who thinks they may have been in contact with someone who is positive.

All you have to do is make an appointment, and the site will give you further instructions. ( mednowurgentcare.net )

"We need to be able to test the rest of the country and find out how much of it is out there that we never even recognized," said Dr. Newton.

They are also working on a new test for antibodies which helps determine whether or not you have had the virus before and didn't know it.