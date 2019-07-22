Measles outbreak now reported in 30 US states

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention added Ohio and Alaska to the list of states with confirmed measles cases, bringing the total number of states to 30.

The most recent reported numbers show 1,148 individual cases since the start of 2019, which is 25 more than the previous week.

Other states with reported cases include: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, New Mexico, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Texas, Tennessee, Virginia and Washington.

This is also the largest amount of reported cases in the U.S. since 1998 and since measles was declared eliminated in 2000.

Signs and symptoms include high fever, cough, runny nose and watery eyes. CDC experts say a rash will develop three to five days after infection.

Measles can be especially dangerous for babies, young children, pregnant women and those with a compromised immune system, according to the CDC.

The CDC says the majority of people who contract measles are unvaccinated. They recommend people get the measles, mumps and rubella, or MMR, vaccine for protection.

If you think you've been exposed, call your doctor right away.

