Meals to You to serve 5 million meals a week to rural children in many states

Tuesday, May 5, 2020

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WRDW/WAGT) -- U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue announced a major expansion of Meals to You to feed low-income kids in rural areas, including in the CSRA.

The initiative will now serve nearly 5 million meals per week to rural children impacted by COVID-19-related school closures – five times its original goal.

To find meals for kids, use the tracker on the USDA Website: Find Meals for Kids When Schools are Closed

Meals to You boxes contain 20 nutritious meals – 10 breakfasts and 10 lunches – to cover the meals children would normally receive at school over two school weeks.

Foods contained in the boxes meet USDA’s Summer Food Service Program meal standards and may include items like milk, fruit cups, cereal, whole-grain crackers, and chili. Boxes are delivered directly to children’s doorsteps via the U.S. Postal Service and other delivery services.

“Uncertain and difficult times call for unprecedented actions and big picture ideas. Rural children affected by school closures faced food insecurity, but these great American groups and companies stepped up to help their fellow countrymen by delivering boxes of food across the country,” Secretary Sonny Perdue said, in the release.

In the last few weeks, 23 additional states and Puerto Rico have requested to participate in Meals to You, so the partnership is now quickly ramping up to serve five million meals per week to help meet growing demand.

This is in partnership with the Baylor University Collaborative on Hunger and Poverty, McLane Global, and PepsiCo.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.