McMaster now the oldest governor South Carolina has ever had

Monday, Feb. 17, 2020

COLUMBIA, S.C. (The Post and Courier) — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster is now the oldest person to ever hold that office.

McMaster turned 72 years and 262 days old on Thursday, one day older than James Byrnes when he left office in January 1955.

The governor told The Post and Courier becoming governor after a long career that included time as state attorney general, U.S. attorney, lieutenant governor and head of the state Republican party has been a benefit as he learned a lot from different things.

McMaster could serve a lot longer. If he wins a second term, he would leave office in January 2027 at age 79.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.