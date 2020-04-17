Gov. Henry McMaster issues executive order to reopen state’s public boat ramps

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The governor of South Carolina urged residents to keep social distancing right now, but had encouraging words about when restrictions could be lifted.

Thursday, Gov. Henry McMaster announced a new executive order reopening the state’s public boat ramps as of Friday, April 17 at noon.

However, he said residents still need to practice social distancing.

Limitations surrounding boating are still in effect, DNR made clear on its website.

While the ramps will be open, they are only open for launching or retrieving boats. No public access to beaches will reopen under the order.

Restrooms, piers, docks and designated bank fishing areas will also remain closed.

No more than two people are allowed on any boat if those people are not in the same family, DNR said. Families who live in the same house can boat together in larger groups.

Also, DNR said boats cannot anchor, beach or raft -- unless for fishing.

REOPENING THE ECONOMY

McMaster said he wants to get business back up in running in South Carolina “as soon as possible.”

“I’d like to see us open by May 1st," McMaster said. "I don’t know if we’ll be wide open by May 1st, but I’m confident we’ll be moving. There will be some openings by May 1st but possibly not across the board. If it were tomorrow, if the facts and the data showed that tomorrow was a good time to do it, that’s when we’d do it. We want to do it just as quickly as we can but as safely as we can so that we don’t have a rebound to where we end up worse than before.”

While the governor stressed residents should not get too excited just yet, he said he is looking into an acceleration plan to reopen the economy when the time is right.

“The feeling is that the end is in sight,” McMaster said. "The mission is going as well as can be expected but still a lot of work to do. We cannot let up, but the end is in sight and we are making progress.”

President Donald Trump told governors Thursday they may open May 1 if their state is ready.

McMaster said he didn’t expect South Carolina to be “wide open” May 1, but he hopes to see some things starting to open around that time.

He cited information from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC), which has said the projected peak of the coronavirus in the state is early May.

The governor said he will continue to monitor public health data to inform the decision on when it’s time to get back to normal.

Thursday, McMaster sent a letter to state lawmakers saying he believes the state can reopen “by late June.”

He clarified in the news conference that he hopes the state “will be humming by late June.”

The letter was in reference to when the General Assembly would return for a special session.

McMaster said returning for session before May 14 could place the health and safety of legislatures “at an elevated risk for exposure to the virus.”

RELATED STORIES

McMaster hopeful businesses, activities in the state can resume by late June

Breaking down COVID-19 cases, deaths in SC by age, sex, race

Police department warns public to not click links in scam COVID-19 text messages

No decision has been made regarding public schools at this time, McMaster said. Right now, schools are closed through the end of April.

The governor said State Superintendent Molly Spearman is working on a plan, but nothing has been finalized.

McMaster also said there is no plan to reschedule South Carolina’s June 9 primary.

Thursday, DHEC announced the highest number of new cases of the virus reported in one day in the state so far.

Dr. Linda Bell, State Epidemiologist, said 276 new people have tested positive for the virus. Two more people have died.

That brings the total to 3,931 cases and 109 deaths overall.

This number seems in line with DHEC’s initial projection that the state could see 4,113 confirmed cases by April 18.

DHEC said our state could see approximately 8,500 cases by early May.

Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.