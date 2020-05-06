McMaster, S.C. Dept. of Administration unveil accelerateSC website

Wednesday, May 6, 2020

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster announced on Tuesday the launch of a website that will serve as a one-stop-shop on coronavirus information and also the state’s reopening effort.

The announcement was made during an accelerateSC meeting where McMaster and other state leaders discussed how to safely reopen the state during the coronavirus pandemic.

The accelerate.sc.gov site will direct South Carolinians to topics such as how to file for unemployment and employment opportunities.

It will also feature a Citizen Information section that allows users to link to information sources for other topics such as guidance for masks, telehealth providers and how to manage stress.

“AccelerateSC is an all-encompassing, statewide effort to revitalize South Carolina’s economy while keeping our people safe,” said McMaster. “This website is a critical component of that effort because it provides South Carolinians with real-time information about the state’s response to the coronavirus and how they can best help themselves and their loved ones through this challenging time.”

Businesses and organizations that are looking to find certain items, such as personal protective equipment and other supplies, will also find a link on the website that will help them connect with suppliers.

In the next phases, the website will be updated with features such as social media engagement, online inquiry forms and access to a call center.

