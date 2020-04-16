McMaster: It could be late June before businesses, activities can safely resume in S.C.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster is hopeful that businesses and activities in the state can resume by late June after the expected peak of COVID-19 cases in May, according to a letter sent to the leaders of the General Assembly.

The governor’s letter offered a “solution that will prevent a state government shutdown while protecting the health and safety of the members of the General Assembly and their staff.”

McMaster notes that the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control projects that the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases and fatalities in the state will be peak around May 1 and then start a gradual decline.

The governor warns that returning for session before May 14 could place the health and safety of legislatures “at an elevated risk for exposure to the virus.”

“However, I believe – and hope – that by late June that risk will have diminished to the extent that businesses and activities in our state may be safely resumed and conducted using personal safety precautions,” McMaster wrote.

He noted he will call the General Assembly into session before the end of the fiscal year, and left it up to the leaders of the General Assembly to choose a date and time. The purpose of the session will be to pass a continuing resolution for the operation of state government.

“I look forward to working together to accelerate South Carolina’s economic restart,” McMaster wrote.

McMaster is set to hold a press briefing Thursday, April 16, on the state’s response to the novel coronavirus.

The governor will be joined by state public health officials, according to the governor’s office.

The briefing will be held at the South Carolina Emergency Operations Center. It is scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m.

