McDuffie, Johnson counties adopt overnight curfews

(WRDW/WAGT) -- Officials in McDuffie County have enacted a curfew for minors, while Johnson County has gone a step further.

The McDuffie County Board of Commissioners, in conjunction with the city of Thomson and town of Dearing, decided that until further notice, all people under age 18 must observe a curfew between 8 p.m. and 8 a.m.

Minors must be in the company of a parent or legal guardian after 8 p.m. and must be working or heading home from work or a medical facility shortly after 8 p.m. if without a parent or guardian, according to the resolution that was adopted Tuesday.

Parents will be cited if their children are in violation, police said.

Meanwhile, the Johnson County Board of Commissioners, in conjunction with the cities of Wrightsville, Kite and Adrian, enacted a curfew that doesn’t mention age limitations.

They issued a joint emergency protective order establishing a countywide curfew between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m.

Those who commute to and from work during these hours are exempted, as are essential government employees. Travel for health care purposes is also allowed.

The curfew is set to expire April 6 unless it’s extended.

