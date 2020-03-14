McDuffie County Schools closed week of March 16

Saturday, March 14, 2020

MCDUFFIE COUNTY, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- All McDuffie County schools will be closed and school-related activities will be canceled starting Monday, March 16 until at least Friday, March 20.

Resources for students will be listed on the school system webpage and Facebook Monday. Students who do not have access to electronic resources will be able to pick up at-home learning packets at their school starting Tuesday, March 17.

The school district will re-evaluate on Friday to figure out if school closures need to be extended.

"This decision is for the protection of our students, faculty and staff as well as to support statewide and nationwide efforts to slow the spread of the virus," the school district said.

