McDuffie County School System release promotion/retention update for 2019-20 school year

AUGUSTA, GA. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Due to the public health emergency of COVID-19, the McDuffie County School System has released updates to the grade promotion and retention for the 2019-2020 school year.

According to the release, at the April 23 meeting, the McDuffie County Board of Education approved the waiver and modification of several instructional policies, including the promotion and retention criteria for the 2019-2020 school year.

According to the school system, during the week of May 18, school officials will be contacting parents regarding their children's promotion status. Pre-K teachers will also contact parents in the coming weeks to review Narrative Summaries outlining student strengths and areas of improvement as children progress into kindergarten.

There will be no final exams, End-of-Pathway Assessments, or spring and summer Georgia Milestones End-of-Grade or End-of-Course tests. Likewise, the Georgia Kindergarten Inventory of Developing Skills, which was in progress, has been suspended for the remainder of the year. AP exams, which are under the direction of the College Board, will be administered electronically; information about these exams is available on the system's Digital Learning Page in the Grades 9-12 section.

In addition, the school system states that in order for high school pupils to remain on track for graduation in this and subsequent years, the district has developed plans for students in grades 9-12 to be awarded credit for work completed this semester. There are also opportunities for mandatory credit repair for students who are failing and optional grade improvement for those who are passing.

Questions about the promotion criteria and the awarding of high school credit may be directed to your student's principal; email addresses are located on the school webpages.

A list of the modified 2019-2020 promotion criteria is found below.

