McDuffie County School District ready as Thomson High mourns another student killed in accident

Monday, Nov. 11, 2019

THOMSON, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Thomson community is in mourning Monday after another young life was taken following an accident over the weekend.

Thomson High School junior Amarione Thampson died on White Oak Road around 10:42 a.m. Saturday.

The McDuffie County School District released a statement on the matter, saying counselors, social workers, and school psychologists will be made available throughout the day Monday.

"Please keep Amarione’s family and our schools in your thoughts and prayers as we go through this most difficult and trying time," the statement said.

