McDonald's celebrates healthcare and first responders with free 'Thank You Meals'

Tuesday, April 21, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA. (WRDW/WAGT) -- In appreciation for the essential heroes battling the COVID-19 pandemic, McDonald’s will offer free 'Thank You Meals', between Wednesday, April 22 and Tuesday, May 5, as a token of appreciation for their selfless service.

Nearly all McDonald’s U.S. restaurants remain open and are offering convenient and contactless ways for customers to enjoy McDonald’s favorites through drive-thru, carry out, McDelivery, and mobile order & pay with our app.

*Thank You Meals offered at participating US McDonald’s April 22 through May 5. Valid ID required. Limit one per person per day. Menu options may vary by restaurant. Visit McDonalds.com for more details.

Each Thank You Meal will be available at no charge via drive-thru or carry out at participating McDonald’s restaurants nationwide through May 5. The Thank You Meal, available during breakfast, lunch or dinner, will feature a choice of sandwiches, drinks, and a side featuring small World Famous Fries or a Hash Brown, along with a note of appreciation. It will be served in McDonald’s iconic Happy Meal box, in the hopes of bringing a smile along with delicious food.

Day or night, these frontline heroes can simply show their work badge to receive one of the below Thank You Meal options:

Breakfast:

- A choice of an Egg McMuffin®, Chicken McGriddles® or a Bacon, Egg and Cheese Biscuit. All options come with any size soft drink, tea or hot coffee and a Hash Brown.

Lunch and Dinner:

- A choice of a Double Cheeseburger, 6-Piece Chicken McNuggets® or a Filet-O-Fish® will be offered. All options come with any size soft drink, tea or hot coffee and small fries.

From McDonald's:

"Serving these brave men and women would not be possible without McDonald’s dedicated and unwavering restaurant employees, who are also doing their part to help during this time. McDonald’s employees are the heart of the business, and their health and safety has been, and will continue to be, the company’s top priority."

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.