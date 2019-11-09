McCormick County woman killed in fatal collision

Saturday, November 9, 2019

MCCORMICK COUNTY, SC (WRDW/WAGT) -- McCormick County Coroner Faye Puckett confirms a driver was killed Friday afternoon while traveling just west of McCormick.

Coroner Puckett says 68-year-old Gertrude Harris of McCormick was driving east on Highway 378, when another car veered into oncoming traffic and hit Harris' vehicle head-on.

Harris was pronounced dead at 3p.m. The cause of death was blunt force trauma to the chest.

No word yet on if the driver of the other vehicle will face charges.

