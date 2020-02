Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020

MCCORMICK COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) – The South Carolina Emergency Management Division says state government offices in McCormick County will be closed Monday.

They say the closure is due to an ongoing power outage.

You can visit scemd.org/closings for more information.

