Mayor, other local officials to provide COVID-19 update

Tuesday, April 14, 2020

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Augusta’s mayor and other local officials will provide a briefing this morning to update the public on the local response to the coronavirus crisis.

Mayor Hardie Davis Jr., Fire Chief Christopher James, public health expert Dr. Stephen Goggans and Richmond County Sheriff Richard Roundtree will offer the briefing at 10 a.m. from the Augusta Municipal Building Lee Beard Commission Chambers at 535 Telfair St.

WRDW/WAGT will cover the briefing.

