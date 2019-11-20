Mayor orders all flags on city buildings, grounds to be lowered to half-staff in honor of fallen RCSO officer

Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019

The flags outside the Richmond County Sheriff's Office were lowered Wednesday after the death of Investigator Cecil Ridley. (Source: WRDW)

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Augusta Mayor Hardie Davis has issued an executive order for all flags on city buildings and grounds to be lowered to half-staff in the wake of the shooting death of a Richmond County narcotics officer.

Investigator Cecil Ridley was gunned down Tuesday night during a gun round-up on 12th Street and Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard.

As a result, Davis issued the order, recognizing Ridley as a "devoted public servant" to the community.

Flags will be lowered across the city until Ridley is laid to rest.

