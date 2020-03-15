Mayor of Aiken declares State of Emergency

Sunday, March 15, 2020

AIKEN, SC (WRDW/WAGT) – The Mayor of the City of Aiken has declared a state of emergency as concerns surrounding the spread of COVID-19 continue to escalate. Mayor Rick Osbon signed a proclamation outlining the measures involved late Sunday and called for a ratification vote by City Council at a noon Monday emergency meeting.

The proclamation is a response to South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster’s executive order issued Sunday. The City of Aiken will implement the following closings and procedures that are aligned with guidance from the Department of Health and Environment Control (DHEC):

-Per the Governor’s order issued on Saturday, March 14, all regulated and non-regulated South Carolina utilities must suspend shut off of service until further notice. As a result the City will suspend all water service shut off for any reason [except for shut offs to make utility repairs] until further notice.

-Effective Monday, March 16, all non-essential activities [licensed and/or permitted events, athletic leagues and scheduled tournaments] are cancelled and recreation buildings will be closed to the public through March 31.

-The City encourages citizens to conduct city business via mail, online or over the telephone to minimize person-to-person contact, however, walk-in customers will be accommodated.

-Basic City functions will continue, including core Public Safety functions, pick up of garbage, recycling and yard debris, utility repairs, and landscaping.

​

These measures will be in effect within the specified time frame unless such directives are otherwise modified, amended, extended, or rescinded.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.