Mayor: James Brown Boulevard reconstruction project will be 'transformative' for the area

Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- A groundbreaking ceremony was held Thursday as officials kicked off a reconstruction project for James Brown Boulevard.

Mayor Hardie Davis, Jr. attended the event, and called it a "transformative" project for the area.

While the project is mostly focusing on resurfacing efforts, the Augusta Convention and Visitors Bureau showed off a new project that will put a vinyl sidewalk honoring James Brown on 9th Street.

