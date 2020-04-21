Mayor Hardie and officials will give updates on COVID-19 efforts

Tuesday, April 21, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Mayor Davis, along with other city and state officials, will hold a briefing on Wednesday to discuss the latest COVID-19 efforts.

Officials will discuss the City of Augusta's COVID-19 response efforts and Gov. Kemp's latest Executive order to reopen the State of Georgia.

The briefing will be held on Wednesday, April 22, at 11:30 a.m., at the Richmond County Sheriff's Administration Building, 400 Walton Way, Augusta, GA.

RELATED | Augusta leaders say they are 'handcuffed' by Gov. Brian Kemp's order to reopen some businesses

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.