Mayor Hardie Davis, Jr. endorses Mike Bloomberg for president

Friday, Dec. 6, 2019

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Making one of his first presidential campaign appearances in Georgia, former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg is set to receive an endorsement from Augusta Mayor Hardie Davis, Jr. on Friday.

Bloomberg recently entered the Democratic primary and is beginning to pick up endorsements around the southeast. In South Carolina, he received an endorsement from Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin.

The billionaire and former NYC mayor jumped in the race in late November.

Bloomberg will appear with Davis at 1 p.m.