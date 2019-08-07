Mayor Hardie Davis makes impassioned plea for Richmond Co. superintendent to stay

Wednesday, August 07, 2019

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) – Will she stay or will she go? We’re looking into rumors that Richmond County Superintendent Dr. Angela Pringle might be resigning.

Those very rumors even pushed Mayor Hardie Davis, Jr. to make an impassioned plea at a Tuesday commission meeting for her to stay.

"Superintendent Pringle, we need you to stay in Augusta,” Davis said. “We do."

While there is no announcement on Pringle’s status, Davis seems convinced.

"We are right on the cusp of even greater things, and we don’t want that to stall because you leave,” Davis said.

According to Pringle's contract, her term as superintendent does not end until June 30, 2021. But there is room for amendments to terminate the contract.

"So you're hearing it from your Mayor, I want you to stay,” Pringle said. “The 33,000 students need you to stay."

Some parents agree, but others are ready for Pringle to leave. Those others include parent Jessica Morgan.

“I don’t like the way it’s going right now,” Morgan said.

Morgan says there’s always school bus issues.

"I had children sitting on the floor of a bus last year because it was so overcrowded,” Morgan said.

But Pringle has denied the concern over buses.

Emily Malcolm says she's indifferent.

"Change is good; it's okay,” Malcolm said. “Come on. We just got a new mayor, so you never know a new superintendent could be good."

