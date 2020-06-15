Mayor Hardie Davis addresses R&B Hall of Fame interest for Augusta location

Monday, June 15, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Augusta Mayor Hardie Davis Jr. has responded to the possibility of Augusta becoming the home to the R&B Hall of Fame after the CEO expresses interest in the area.

Last week, R&B Hall of Fame founder and CEO LaMont Robinson said he feels Augusta is the right destination for the organization, which held its eighth annual induction ceremony about a year ago in Detroit.

In a statement about the proposal, Mayor Davis does appreciate the enthusiasm for bringing the Hall of Fame to Augusta, but there is much more work to be done.

“While I appreciate the enthusiasm of the team working to identify a location for the R&B Hall of Fame, so much preliminary work has yet to be done. We need more than an appetite or an idea,” Davis said.

