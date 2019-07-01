Mayor Hardie Davis, Jr. presses Coliseum Authority for movement on James Brown Arena plans

Monday, July 1, 2019

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- After over a year of little to no action, Augusta Mayor Hardie Davis, Jr. is hoping to spur movement in the impasse over the James Brown Arena.

In a letter to Augusta-Richmond County Coliseum Authority Chairman Cedric Johnson, Davis reiterated that the voters have pressed the authority to keep the arena downtown in a May 2018 vote and commissioners voted to financially support construction.

Despite that, the Coliseum Authority, which is in charge of the arena, has not budged on anything.

Four of seven members on the authority say regardless of the time that's passed, their vote has not changed and they are not willing to move forward with plans for the arena downtown.

Commissioners have even tried to press movement on the arena, even debating if they had the power to remove members of the authority.

Davis is looking to use the bully pulpit of his office to push for action.

"I ask you and the members of the Augusta-Richmond County Coliseum Authority (ARCCA) to join the Augusta Commission and rally behind a new arena at the current location," the letter said. "It is important for the ARCCA to progress beyond impasse and bring the community together around a venue and facility that excites Augustans young and old. Timely action is imperative to build synergy and to continue to maintain broader regional support for Augusta’s Entertainment Complex."

