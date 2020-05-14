Mayor Davis will hold briefing Friday on COVID-19 updates

Thursday, May 14, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Mayor Hardie Davis and officials will deliver an update regarding COVID-19 in the City of Augusta and Gov. Kemp's executive order.

Joining Mayor Davis will be Chief Christopher James, Dr. Stephen Goggans, and Sheriff Richard Roundtree.

The meeting will be held at Lamar-Milledge Elementary School on Friday, May 15, at 11:30 a.m.

