Mayor Davis extends water cut-off moratorium for Augusta

Friday, May 15, 2020\

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Mayor Hardie Davis announced Friday an extension of the residential water cutoff moratorium put into place because of the coronavirus crisis.

Davis said the moratorium would be extended until June 12. The order is meant to help residents who have been unable to pay their water bills and those whose bills are in dispute.

The suspension of water cutoffs was initially scheduled to last 60 days and was part of Augusta’s state of emergency announced March 16.

