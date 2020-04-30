Mayor Davis and officials will hold briefing regarding end of shelter in place

Thursday, April 30, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Mayor Hardie Davis, Jr. along with other officials will deliver a briefing update regarding COVID-19 and Gov. Kemp's executive orders.

According to the release, the mayor of Augusta and city and state officials will discuss:

- COVID-19 in the City of Augusta

- Gov. Kemp's order to reopen businesses

- The expiration of the statewide shelter in place

The briefing will be held on Friday, May 1 at 11:30 a.m. It will take place at the Augusta Municipal Building in the Lee Beard Commission Chamber, 535 Telfair Street, Augusta, Georgia 30901.

