Matthew McConaughey, wife deliver 110,000 masks to rural hospitals in need

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Longview native Matthew McConaughey is hauling some precious cargo amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a Facebook post from McConaughey Thursday night, Lincoln donated 110,000 masks for hospitals in need.

He posted a picture with boxes stacked in the extended cab and bed of his King Ranch Ford pickup truck.

His caption read in part, “me and Camila Alves hitting the road to get em to rural hospitals in need across Texas.”

This donation comes after Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller requested emergency funding from Governor Greg Abbott for rural hospitals.

In late March, Miller said, “rural Texans can’t afford to lose their hospitals right now.”

This is one of many COVID-19-related volunteer efforts McConaughey has participated in over the past several months.

In early April, the Oscar-winner hosted a virtual bingo game for senior living facility in Round Rock.

Last Friday, he gave a live commencement speech for the graduation Class of 2020 on Good Morning America. He mentioned “the best advice he ever received” from one of his Longview High School classmates.

No word on the specific hospitals set to receive the donated masks from the McConaughey family and Lincoln.

