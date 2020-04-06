Coronavirus-delayed Masters rescheduled for Nov. 9-15

Monday, April 6, 2020

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Postponed by the coronavirus pandemic, the 2020 Masters Tournament will take place Nov. 9-15, according to the Augusta National Golf Club.

The legendary golf tournament -- a keystone of the CRSA economy -- was originally scheduled for this week.

However, like many events that draw large numbers of people, the tourmament was put on hold during the COVID-19 crisis to reduce the spread of the virus. The postponement was announced March 13.

Dr. Phillip Coule, chief medical officer of Augusta University, said fall makes sense for a rescheduled Masters.

There's a widespread expectation that there will be a sense of normalcy by the summer -- when the U.S. may have the virus under control and when weather conditions could make it less transmissible.

So fall will be even better to host a mass event, according to Coule.

The new dates for the Masters were released in a memo issued Monday morning by Augusta National Chairman Fred Ridley, a decision he said was reached in collaboration with the leading organizations in golf.

"We want to emphasize that our future plans are incumbent upon favorable counsel and direction from health officials," he stressed in the memo. "Provided that occurs and we can conduct the 2020 Masters, we intend to invite those professionals and amateurs who would have qualified for our original April date and welcome all existing ticket holders to enjoy the excitement of Masters week."

The memo also announced the cancellation of the 2020 Augusta National Women’s Amateur event, which Ridley called a difficult decision.

"Ultimately, the many scheduling challenges with NCAA tournaments, the World Amateur Team Championships, the LPGA Q-Series and other events when women’s amateur golf resumes led to this decision," Ridley wrote in the memo.

Players who accepted an invitation for the 2020 championship and who remain amateurs will be invited to compete in 2021, Ridley wrote.

Those who purchased tickets will be sent a refund in May and will get a chance at tickets for next year.

Up until the targeted new dates for the Masters, Ridley said, Augusta National will continue to focus on all mandated precautions and guidelines to fight against coronavirus.

However, "we hope the anticipation of staging the Masters Tournament in the fall brings a moment of joy to the Augusta community and all those who love the sport," he wrote.

On March 13, we announced the postponement of the Masters Tournament and the Augusta National Women’s Amateur based upon the risks associated with the Coronavirus COVID-19, a pandemic that continues to impact lives everywhere.

We remain very mindful of the extraordinary and unprecedented challenges presented by the Coronavirus around the world. As such, we continue to keep in close contact with local, state and national health authorities to help inform our decisions.

In collaboration with the leading organizations in golf, Augusta National Golf Club has identified November 9-15 as the intended dates to host the 2020 Masters. While more details will be shared in the weeks and months to come, we, like all of you, will continue to focus on all mandated precautions and guidelines to fight against the Coronavirus. Along the way, we hope the anticipation of staging the Masters Tournament in the fall brings a moment of joy to the Augusta community and all those who love the sport.

We want to emphasize that our future plans are incumbent upon favorable counsel and direction from health officials. Provided that occurs and we can conduct the 2020 Masters, we intend to invite those professionals and amateurs who would have qualified for our original April date and welcome all existing ticket holders to enjoy the excitement of Masters week.

After careful consideration and following an extensive review process, we also have made the difficult decision to cancel the 2020 Augusta National Women’s Amateur. Ultimately, the many scheduling challenges with NCAA tournaments, the World Amateur Team Championships, the LPGA Q-Series and other events when women’s amateur golf resumes led to this decision.

Each player who accepted an invitation for the 2020 championship will be invited to compete in the 2021 Augusta National Women’s Amateur, provided she remains an amateur. Also, those who purchased tickets will be sent a refund in May and given the opportunity to purchase tickets for the event next year. We thank everyone for their understanding of this decision, and we look forward to the championship returning in full strength next spring.

We know the effects of these announcements will be far-reaching. Additional information will be made available on Masters.com and ANWAgolf.com as details become known. Your patience is appreciated as we hope and plan for the 84th Masters this November.

Thank you for your continued support and we wish you and your loved ones health and safety during these uncertain times.

Fred S. Ridley Chairman

